Paul Cattermole’s cause of death has been confirmed. The S Club 7 singer was found dead in his ground floor flat in Wareham, Dorset at the age of 46 in April, leaving fans devastated.

The Dorset Coroner’s Service has finished investigating the singer’s death and has now confirmed the cause. It said that Paul died of natural causes and no inquest into his death will take place.

Mr. Cattermole’s tragic passing on April 6 came just weeks after S Club 7 announced plans to reunite for a UK tour ahead of their 25th anniversary. Hannah Spearritt, who was formerly in a relationship with Paul for seven years, was left heartbroken by his death and has since announced her departure from the reunion tour .

A statement from the band read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Paul Cattermole’s death came just weeks after S Club 7 announced reunion plans (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images).

A statement from Paul’s family said at the time of his death: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

