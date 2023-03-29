Paul O’Grady was an ambassador to the Battersea animal charity

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has joined the nation in paying tribute to entertainer Paul O’Grady. This follows news of the comedian’s death earlier this week.

Mr O’Grady was a well known lover of dogs, and this was reflected with his own TV show ‘Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs’. The show followed Mr O’Grady as he documented the work carried out by the Battersea charity in caring and rehoming dogs.

Many friends and former colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to Mr O’Grady following news of his death. Famous names included ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly and comedian Les Dennis.

On social media, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home posted: “Battersea joins the nation in mourning the loss of Paul O’Grady - an entertainment legend and much-loved Ambassador to our charity. We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family and friends.

“To millions Paul O’Grady is the popular TV and radio presenter and comedian who lit up their screens with his razor-sharp humour and perpetual generosity and warmth. Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell in love with every dog he met at our centres. Paul will always be associated with Battersea, and we are truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity.”