Ten fire engines were deployed to a fire that broke out at a luxury car showroom in Preston overnight.

Ten fire engines were sent to tackle a massive fire at a luxury car showroom in Preston in the early hours of Friday night (April 7). According to Lancashire Fire and Rescue , firefighters have been tackling the fire at the Jaguar Land Rover site on BluebellWay after the fire broke out at 1am.

At its height, 10 fire engines were at the scene together with two aerial ladder platforms , with crews scrambled from across Lancashire. The crews were on site for several hours, and the public were warned to stay away and avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Fire and Rescue also released drone footage of the blaze and said that ten fire engines from across the county were involved together with two aerial ladder platforms from Preston and Hyndburn, attending the commercial building fire.

Most Popular

As of 8am, they have scaled back to four engines and one aerial ladder platform. No injuries have been reported.