Many children and their families will find out what primary school they have been given a place at from September on April 16.

If you are not happy with the offer your child has received, an appeal can be made.

What can you do if you are not happy with a primary school placement decision?

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can appeal a primary school placement decision if you are not happy with an offer.

The Department for Education (DfE) advises that even if you plan to appeal a decision, you should still accept the offer your child has received. This means they still have a school place if the appeal is unsuccessful. Accepting the offer won’t affect the appeals process.

School classroom.

How do I appeal a primary school placement decision?