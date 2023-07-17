Wimbledon's Centre Court basked in the glory of a major tennis championship final spectacle as Carlos Alcaraz ushered in a new era for the sport by beating legend Novak Djokovic 6-4 - and no one seemed to enjoy it as much as Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who broke a long-standing rule in the process.

Fans will often notice at the premiere sporting event that it is very rare to find young children in attendance, but if they are they must remain quiet and kept under control at the showcourts. But these rules are much stricter for members of the Royal Family, as they are not permitted to enter the Royal Box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the young Prince and Princess' presence at this year's Wimbledon will come as a shock to many as they are simply not allowed to be there. The rule is traditionally strongly enforced, but in recent years it seems that an exception is being made for the Royal Family.

Most Popular

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were at the Wimbledon 2023 men’s final - Credit: Getty

Speaking to to Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club's young people programme, their mother Princess Kate said: "It’s Charlotte's first time, George came last year. They've been eagerly watching."

The Princess of Wales added that her daughter is still "getting to grips with the scoring" and revealed that her youngest child Prince Louis was "very upset" that he could not come with them to watch the tennis. She revealed the five-year-old has been practising his ball boy skills.

It is not the first time the Royal Family have bent the rules at Wimbledon with Prince George attending last year's final between Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. The youngster was a double offender, breaking another royal regulation by declaring his support for the Serbian sportsman to a fan at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad