All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Pub on Caribbean-like Scottish island being sold for £399k with beer garden and rustic bar

If you have £400,000 to spare and looking to invest in a property, then you’re in luck - as a pub in a picturesque Scottish island is currently up for sale.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 12th May 2023, 15:38 BST

A pub located on a picture-perfect Scottish island that has beaches almost identical to those in the Caribbean is currently available for sale. The Cross Inn, Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides, is described as "great fun" in a "wonderful community" by its current owner.

The gastropub is being sold for £399,000 on an island compared to ‘Caribbean beach without the crowds’ or the South Pacific, due to its white sands. It has a gigantic beer garden and a rustic bar and was refurbished during the pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub is on the Hebridean Way walking and cycling route and is popular with tourists and islanders.It also has five or six bedrooms and can accommodate 90 punters indoors, with 45 covers.

Most Popular

    It is being sold privately by the landlady and TripAdvisor shows there are only two competitors on the island. The pub comes with all fixtures and fittings.

    It is expected to generate between £200,000 to £500,000 but the cruise ship market has not yet been tapped into.

    Selling agent businessesforsale.com said: "A truly exciting opportunity for owner operators seeking a lifestyle business in a stunning part of the world."

    Related topics:PropertyIsle of Lewis