The Queen’s funeral is predicted to have slashed TV viewing figure records, surpassing that of Diana, Princess of Wales’ ceremony.

The Queen’s funeral is expected to have brought in more viewers than any other TV broadcast in global history, estimations suggest.

It is thought more than one billion more people tuned in for Her Majesty’s state funeral than for that of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

Her Majesty set many TV records during her 70-year reign, including her coronation in 1953 which reached more than 27 million people in the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first to ever be broadcast live on television as many more millions abroad tuned in.

Her state funeral, however, is expected to have had figures that would have been incomprehensible at the start of her reign.

King Charles III and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral.

The committal that followed, as the Queen was lowered into the Royal Vault , made further television history as it was the first time such a ceremony was broadcast.

The previous monarch’s committal, that of King George VI on 15 February 1952, was not broadcast, and so this was a first for those witnessing.

When was the Queen’s funeral?

Her late Majesty’s funeral started at around 11am on Monday 19 September 2022, and it was held at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen’s Committal service took place at 4pm in St George’s Chapel, Windsor. This was followed by a private burial, though that part was not televised.

2,000 people were in attendance for the state funeral, whereas 800 were there as the Queen was lowered into the Royal Vault, including King Charles III.

How many people around the world watched Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

No official total figures have been released just yet, however, early indications from Statista suggest no fewer than 4.1 billion people across the globe would have watched the Queen’s funeral on television.

This means it was likely viewed by more people than any other Royal event in history, including weddings, coronations and funerals of days gone by.

If the 4.1 billion is indeed confirmed, the Queen’s funeral will also be the most viewed broadcast in television history.

How to watch the Queen’s funeral on demand

King Charles III laid the Camp Colour on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin before it was lowered into the Royal Vault.

Now the Queen’s funeral has been and gone, the whole event is available to watch on demand for those who weren’t able to tune in.

This includes the funeral itself which lasted around 55 minutes, the build-up to it, the procession from Westminster to Windsor, and the Committal service.

The Committal, which started at St George’s Chapel four hours after the end of the state funeral, lasted around 30 minutes.

There were also some astonishing shots of The Long Walk in Windsor beforehand as Her late Majesty passed through.

Now the proceedings are over, all of these moments, as well as the state funeral which took place earlier in the day, are available to watch on both BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.