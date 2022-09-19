News you can trust since 1754
Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral: How to watch Her Majesty’s state funeral on BBC and public screenings

Prominent figures from around the world including the president of France, Emmanuel Macron and the president of the United Stats, Joe Biden will be in attendance

By Daniel Mcneil
Monday, 19th September 2022, 7:15 am

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will finally be laid to rest today, as her state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The UK’s longest reigning monarch died at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, and has been in a period of lying-in-state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday, September 14.

Queues to see Her Majesty reached more than five miles, with some people queuing in excess of 24 hours for a glimpse at her coffin.

    King Charles III declared that Monday, September 19 would be a bank holiday, so the public can pay their respects.

    The funeral will be broadcast on big screens across the UK, and will also be televised.

    King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty

    Where can I watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on TV?

    Her Majesty’s funeral will be broadcast on BBC, Sky and ITV. Coverage will be shown early on as the nation prepares for the historic occassion.

    Coverage from Sky News begins at 9am, and can be viewed on TV, the Sky News App and Sky News Youtube channel.

    ITV will also provide full coverage of the funeral and procession as part of a special programme, with a documentary film to be shown at 7:30pm.

    BBC has provided full, comprehensive coverage of all events since the Queen died. Their coverage begins at 8am on TV, radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds. Full BSL coverage will be available on BBC Two.

    When does the funeral start?

    The funeral will begin at 11am, around four and a half hours after doors closed to see Her Majesty lying-in-state.

    It is scheduled to end at 11:55am, followed by a national two-minute silence before her coffin will move from Westminster to Wellington Arch at 12:15pm.

    Where can I watch the funeral near me?

    Viewing places to allow the public to watch the state funeral will be held at locations from Northern Ireland to Plymouth.

    With information provided via the Government website, here’s every screening over the funeral in the UK.

    Northern Ireland

    Belfast - Belfast City Hall

    Coleraine - Coleraine Town Hall

    Lisburn - Lisburn City Centre

    Scotland

    Edinburgh - Holyrood Park

    East of England

    Norwich - Nave of Norwich Cathedral

    Norwich - Norwich Theatre Royal

    Midlands

    Bedford - Bedford Corn Exchange

    Birmingham - Centenary Square

    Coventry - University Square

    Lincoln - Lincoln Castle

    Wolverhampton - Queen’s Square

    North East

    Durham - Durham Cathedral (live stream on their Facebook page too)

    Newcastle upon Tyne - Old Eldon Square

    North West

    Blackpool - Fylde Memorial Arboretum on Moor Park Avenue

    Carlisle - Bitts Park

    Manchester - Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Square, Manchester Cathedral

    South East

    Hastings - Alexandra Park

    Hatfield - Hatfield Park

    South West

    Bristol - Bristol Cathedral

    Exeter - Northernhay Gardens, Sandy Park, Exeter City Football Club

    Plymouth - Lyric Theatre

    Salisbury - Salisbury Cathedral

    Truro - Truro Cathedral

    South Yorkshire

    Sheffield - Cathedral and forecourt

    West Yorkshire

    Bradford - Bradford Cathedral

    Leeds - Millennium Square

