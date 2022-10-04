Royal Mint reassures collectors after demand for coins featuring King Charles III crashes website
Frustrated customers reported being as far back as ‘43,000’ in the virtual queue to purchase the coins
The Royal Mint has made a move to reassure coin collectors after its website crashed due to an influx of people rushing to buy the new Queen Elizabeth II memorial collection.
The company announced the launch of the collection, designed to commemorate the late monarch’s 70 year reign, on Monday (October 3) and it features the first effigy of King Charles III.
It features a range of silver and gold proof 50p and £5 ‘brilliant uncirculated’ coins and curated sets priced from £11 to an eye-watering £13,395.
The collection has already proven hugely popular, and caused so much of a stir on Monday that the Royal Mint website crashed.
Frustrated customers reported on Twitter that they were as far back as ‘number 43,000’ in the virtual queue.
Although the site now appears to be back up and running, the firm reassured customers in a tweet that individual commemorative coins will be available to purchase for some time, despite some of the more expensive sets already being sold out.
It posted: “The 50p and £5 BU, Silver and Gold Proof coins are unlimited and will be available until 31 December, so please do not worry.”