S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies weeks after group announce massive reunion tour

S Club 7 appeared on The One Show on BBC1 in February to confirm their massive comeback tour.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died just weeks after the former pop group announced their reunion tour plans. According to The Mirror, the star was found dead at his home aged just 46.

S Club has put out a statement in tribute to their former bandmate on Instagram. It reads: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

S Club were due to reunite for a 25-year legacy tour later this year after months of speculation. Tributes have poured in on social media as fans and celebrities pay their respects.

Rylan tweeted: “Sending all the love to you all xxx.”

Paul Cattermole’s death comes just weeks after S Club 7 announced reunion plans (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)