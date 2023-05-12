All Sections
Sainsbury’s recalls Mexican dairy product after salmonella fears spark health concerns

Sainsbury’s has recalled a dairy product after salmonella fears

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 12th May 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:35 BST

Sainsbury’s has recalled one of its dairy items after fears of a ‘possible presence of salmonella’ in the product. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a recall of Sainsbury’s Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar recall on May 11 .

The FSA recalls an item after a ‘food incident’ occurs around the safety or quality of food. This usually results in the item being removed from the supply chain before it has reached consumers or, if the item is already on supermarket shelves, customers are advised to take appropriate action, for example to return or dispose of the unsafe food after purchase.

The batch affected has a best before date of June 13, 22 and 30 June 2023. The Food Standards Agency website says salmonella can cause food poisoning with symptoms including a fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

    Customers who have brought the product have been told not to eat it, and instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Sainsbury’s customers who have any queries have been advised to call Sainsbury’s customer care line on 0800 636 262 or visit help.sainsburys.co.uk.

    Sainsbury's has apologised for any inconvenience caused. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images.Sainsbury's has apologised for any inconvenience caused. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images.
    Sainsbury's has apologised for any inconvenience caused. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images.

    When we checked the Sainsbury’s website it appears the Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar is no longer on sale.

