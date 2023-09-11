Scott Mitchell has spoken on his relationship with Tanya Franks three years after the death of Barbara Windsor

Scott Mitchell has broken his silence on finding romance once again with former EastEnders star Tanya Franks. This comes after their relationship was made public just months ago, with the pair apparently still going strong.

Scott is the widower of the late Barbara Windsor, who died just before Christmas on December 10, 2020, six years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The EastEnders legend died peacefully aged 83.

Scott, 60, went public with his romance with Tanya, 55, who is best known for her role as Rainie Cross on EastEnders, while on holiday in Greece in July. He said that Tanya and Barbara are total opposites.

The pair met through “Babs’ Army”. The fundraising team is a running group raising money for research into Alzheimer’s.

“We met the first year that we did the marathon,” Scott told This Morning. “It’s a very funny thing. I could not have picked two ladies who are more opposite, they are the polar opposites when it comes to talking about their personal life.”