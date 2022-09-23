News you can trust since 1754
See inside the Queen’s former horse estate up for sale on Rightmove - what will it set you back?

The property has been put on the market by a former England striker.

By Dennis Morton
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:02 pm

A horse estate at West Ilsley near Newbury that used to belong to the Queen has been put up for sale on Rightmove.

The 62-acre property has been put on the market by ex-England football player Mick Channon, who used to be a striker back in the 1970’s.