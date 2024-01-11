All Sections
Iceland 10 for £10: How to fill your freezer with Birds Eye frozen foods with the ‘easy tea’ deal

The multibuy offer means that items have been reduced to as little as £1.

By Holly Allton
Published 11th Jan 2024, 13:07 GMT

Iceland has a brand-new offer available in store and online, giving households the opportunity to stock their freezer with cheap and easy to make items for teas.

The supermarket chain, which specialises in freezer food, have launched a deal where customers can buy 10 food items for only £10 - named 10 for £10 Easy Teas. 

The deal allows customers to mix and match food items, with 13 available in the range which includes; pizzas, chicken dippers, fish fingers, yorkshire puddings, veggie fingers, potato waffles and more. 

Included in the deal are big brands such as Birds Eye, Goodfella’s, and Aunt Bessie’s. 

Items such as Goodfella’s Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni 332g are usually priced at £3, with other items in the deal usually priced between £1.60 and £2.50.

However, the multibuy deal means that the products are priced at £1 per item, with a freezer full of items available for only £10. 

(Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)(Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
The full list of food items in the 10 for £10 deal includes:

  • Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Pepperoni 332g

  • Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Margherita 345g

  • Birds Eye 10 The Original Potato Waffles 567g

  • Birds Eye 8 Crispy Batter Fish Fingers 224g

  • Birds Eye 12 Chicken Dippers 220g

  • Birds Eye The Original Alphabites 456g

  • Aunt Bessie's 10 Proper Good Large Yorkshires 275g

  • Birds Eye 10 Chicken Fingers 250g

  • Birds Eye 2 Crispy Chicken in Tempura Batter 170g

  • Birds Eye 2 Southern Fried Chicken in Breadcrumbs 180g

  • Birds Eye 2 Battered Fish Fillets 200g

  • Birds Eye Green Cuisine 10 Veggie Fingers 284g

  • Birds Eye Garden Peas 375g

Iceland’s 10 for £10 Easy Teas deal is available in store and online.

