The Vice President of Sinn Fein, Michelle O’Neill, has confirmed that she will attend the coronation of King Charles.

The Sinn Fein MLA said the gesture demonstrated her commitment to building good relations and advancing peace and reconciliation. Ms O’Neill would be in line to become Northern Ireland’s First Minister if the current power sharing impasse is resolved and devolution returns to Northern Ireland.

In a tweet, Michelle O’Neill said: “I have accepted an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles lll. We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, and focus on the opportunities the next decade will bring.

“I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion. I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

“Therefore I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker for the coronation of King Charles III.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill called for the DUP to go back into government at Stormont.