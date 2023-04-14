The 96-year-old broadcaster and natural historian has an impressive and long list of achievements including his most recent nature shows, which sees him earning thousands.

National treasure Sir David Attenborough is famed for his legacy of documentaries adored by viewers across the globe. The 96-year-old broadcaster, presenter and conservationist has fronted a vast number of educational and entertaining wildlife series since the 1950s.

Over the course of his long and illustrious career, Attenborough worked primarily with the BBC on documentaries such as Living Planet and The Life of Mammals.

In recent years, Attenborough broadened his horizons and teamed up with broadcaster Sky and the streaming services Netflix and Apple TV.

He created shows like Our Planet and Life in Colour, which are free and easy to access. Some of his most iconic documentaries include Planet Earth and Blue Planet, which are both expected to have a third series coming out soon.

Sir David Attenborough is pocketing a huge sum of money, earning £3,342 a minute from his latest TV shows, according to a recent report.

A TV insider said:“Sir David is very switched on when it comes to how he works. He’d spent over 60 years loyal to the Beeb before he looked to streaming channels.

“It means sharing his fervent environmental message further, and reaching younger generations, but also makes great business sense.”