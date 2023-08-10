Spanish holiday hotspots have been put under an “extreme risk” weather warning as temperatures are expected to soar to highs of 44C. Tourist resorts including Alicante and Valencia have been issued with the red weather alert by the country’s weather service.

Aemet recorded temperatures of 44C today (August 10) in the south of Valencia’s and could even exceed 45C in the next few days. Forecasters have also warned it could reach 44C in Murcia and 42C in Albacete.

Meanwhile, an Amber alert has also been issued in areas including Seville and Majorca. Tourists have been advised to drink water frequently to stay hydrated, and health officials have also warned visitors to avoid alcohol, drinks with caffeine, alcohol or lots of sugar as they can make you severely dehydrated.