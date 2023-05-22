All Sections
Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:21 BST

Auctioneers were shocked when a seller’s stunning Star Wars toy collection sold for ten times more than its pre-sale estimate. The collection ended up selling for an eye-watering £322,000.

The collection of toys boasted a huge hoard of rare memorabilia, and went on to decimate its pre-sale estimate like Vader did with Alderaan. The collection included a number of incredible pieces, and among the treasures was a Palitoy Star Wars vintage Return of the Jedi Security Guard figure, which was estimated at around £300 but made a whopping £6,000.

The collection also included a mint condition Star Wars vintage Cantina Action Playset from the same manufacturer, something many fans have searched the galaxies for over the years. The playset was initially valued at around £500, sold for £4,320 when the hammer fell.

    That’s not all there was. Auctioneers were also stunned when a Kenner Star Wars vintage ‘The Power of the Force’ Anakin Skywalker figure which was priced at roughly £5000. However, it went on to sell for a whopping £11,400. A Kenner Star Wars vintage ‘The Power of the Force’ AT-AT Driver figure, estimated at around £2000, also later went on to make a massive £5,280.

    Two other figures, both of a ‘The Power of the Force’ Yak Face, reached roughly double their estimates, selling for £10,200 and £6000 each. The items went under the hammer at Vectis Auctions in Stockton-on-Tees, which boasts the world’s largest toy and collectables auction house, on April 25 and 26.

