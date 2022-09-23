The current Roma boss - who has won Premier League, Champions League and Europa league titles across an illustrious managerial career - was one of many high-profile cameos.

Big name grime rapper Stormzy ended a long break from releasing music with the release of a new single called ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ - featuring a number of surprise cameo appearance, including ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

It is the rapper’s first solo outing in nearly three years, and it also features the likes of Usain Bolt, Louis Theroux, Malorie Blackman, and Little Simz, among many others.

The 10-minute music video hit YouTube on Thursday evening and fans were in shock after spotting Jose Mourinho.

The Roma manager, who claimed his first-ever Europa Conference League title with the side last year, appeared as soon as Stormzy mentioned Mourinho’s iconic quote in the line: “I prefer not to speak like I’m Jose.”

The Special One’s renowned phrase “I prefer not to speak, if I speak I’m in big trouble” is then played in the background.

Comments that were made following his Chelsea side’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in 2014, which saw three red cards including one for Mourinho, sparking a furious reaction.

The Portuguese manager posted on Instagram shortly following the release of the music video. It reads: “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video out today. I had a great time.”

Fans flocked to social media channels to react to Mourinho’s shock appearance:

How to watch Mel Made Me Do It music video

The ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ music video landed on YouTube on Thursday (September 22).

You can view it on the official YouTube website totally free of charge - it is available on Stormzy’s channel .

It already has over 400,000 hits at the time of publication.

If you’d rather listen to the seven-minute-long track, you will also find it available on Spotify , Amazon Music and Apple Music .