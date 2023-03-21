Strictly pro dancer Giovanni Pernice takes judge Anton Du Beke to Italy in a BBC documentary.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and pro dancer Giovanni Pernice – who won the dance competition’s glitterball trophy in 2021 – will reunite for an upcoming BBC series.

The BBC series documents Giovanni, 32, and Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, 56, as they travel to Giovanni’s home country Italy for the first time since the pandemic. Along the way, Giovanni is joined by his celebrity partner and Eastenders actor Rose, who helps them complete their trek to Mount Etna as she flies over in a helicopter.

The documentary is titled Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. In the three-part series, Giovanni invites Anton along to Italy to “pay back” his friend and Strictly co-star for helping him throughout his career.

Anton spoke to virginradio.co.uk about Rose and Giovanni’s partnership. He said: “[Rose] is so funny, she has a really dry sense of humour.

“It was lovely because when you’re on Strictly Come Dancing, you do form a very unique relationship with your partner that is sort of enduring as well. Every time you see them, it’s lovely. It’s because it’s unique.

“When Rose turned up, I know the relationship she has with Giovanni, so it was lovely. What was lovely was I could be part of that and I know that she had teased him and he teased her and I could stand there and watch it and laugh and enjoy it and sometimes we would double up and tease him.

“It was very funny. So it was lovely, that little sort of triumvirate, I enjoyed it.”