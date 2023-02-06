Rihanna is making her much anticipated return to live music at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show - here is how to watch the show in the UK.

One of the world’s most watched sporting events, the Super Bowl, returns this weekend with fans tuning in from across the world to watch the NFL match, and most importantly, the halftime show. The anticipation for this year’s halftime show is higher than ever, as it sees Rihanna’s return to live music after several years off the stage.

The Super Bowl halftime show has attracted over 100 million viewers annually over the years and has seen performances from Justin Timberlake, The Rolling Stones, The Weeknd and Katy Perry. Most recently, fans were treated to an ensemble of hip hop legends including Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

This year sees the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs for a four hour game set to kick off at 11.30pm UK time on Sunday (February 12), with the halftime show expected to take place roughly two hours later, at 1.30am on Monday morning.

The halftime show will mark Rihanna’s first live performance in over five years. On announcing she is performing, Jay-Z, who signed the Barbadian singer when she was a teenager, said: “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

No details about Rihanna’s performance have yet been revealed, but looking at her set time of 12 minutes, it is expected that a guest or two will join her on stage. With Jay-Z being a partner in the production of the show, fans are holding their breath for a Umbrella performance featuring the famous rapper.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

For anyone in the UK who wants to watch the Super Bowl 2023 and its halftime show, there are multiple options available. The entire event will be shown on ITV1 and Sky Sports, with the broadcast starting at 10.45pm on Sunday (February 12) with the halftime show expected to start at 1.30am on Monday (February 13).

You can also stream the event on ITVX, NowTV or if you have a NFL Game Pass. You can sign up for NowTV and Sky Sports here .

