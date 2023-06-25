All Sections
Supermarkets have issued an urgent recall of soup  after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) deemed it ‘unsafe to eat’.

By Sam Johnson
Published 25th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

The recall is for Ossa Organic Chicken Bone, Beef Bone and Vegetable Broth. The FSA has urged customers not to eat the affected products as they could be unsafe.

The Ossa Organic chicken bone broth is in a 500g pack size, with the batch code 2204 and has a use by date of November 5. The Ossa Organic beef bone broth has the same pack size and use by date but comes under the batch code 2203. The Ossa Organic vegetable broth has a batch code of 2114.

The issue with the products relates to an incorrect use by date. The labelling error which showed the incorrect use-by date has meant the Food Standards Agency described the items as “unsafe to eat”.

    The FSA said: “Ossa Organic is recalling the above products from customers. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

    “These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

    Pictured - a shopping POV, of a shopper pushing a trolley down an aisle in a supermarket. Photo: RD COX/AdobePictured - a shopping POV, of a shopper pushing a trolley down an aisle in a supermarket. Photo: RD COX/Adobe
    “Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund, no receipt is required. If you would like any further information, please contact [email protected]

