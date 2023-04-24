Taylor Swift has reached out to fans after concern over the pop sensation’s welfare following an onstage injury during The Eras Tour. In a tweet thanking fans for turning up to her three shows in Houston, Texas, Taylor reassured fans not to worry about her.

Taylor wrote about how she cut her hand during a performance of The Eras Tour in Houston. She took to Twitter to explain how the injury was her own fault.

In the tweet, Taylor said that the injury came about tripping on the hem of her dress. The singer frantically fell backstage in the dark while she was running to do a quick change, before bracing her fall with her palm.

She further went on to say that “it was all very Mercury in retrograde coded”. “Don’t worry about me, I’m good,” she added, to reassure her fans, followed by a kissing emoji.In a tweet on her official Twitter account, Taylor wrote: “Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta.

The Eras Tour dates - where the queen of pop is next