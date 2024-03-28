A group of yobs were filmed wielding knives and machetes outside a public gallery - which has led to two teenagers being jailed. The chilling footage shows a brawl that broke out between two rival gangs near the entrance to the Nottingham Contemporary art centre, on January 31.

Jordan Bazuna, 19, and Jack Bolton, 18, both from Nottingham, were arrested after being identified by CCTV - during the 'shocking and petrifying' incident. The two yobs can be seen waving the huge knives around and threatening each other in broad daylight. Both pleaded guilty to affray and threats with a blade in a public place.

Jordan Bazuna, with a huge knife on the streets of Nottingham.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad