The Supermarket giant confirmed shoppers have just over six weeks to spend certain Clubcard vouchers. Many of the popular coupons will expire on August 31, meaning customers will be unable to spend the vouchers after that date.

In an email to Clubcard users this week, Tesco said: “You have Clubcard vouchers that are about to expire.” Clubcard holders are able to check if they need to use the vouchers via the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app.

To redeem their clubcard vouchers, shoppers just have to scan QR codes on each voucher at the till to take advantage of the discounts. Online shoppers can see vouchers in the coupon and voucher section at the checkout.

Tesco first introduced the Clubcard scheme in 1995 and it has proved popular with customers ever since. Around 20million customers benefited from using Clubcards in 2021.

