Do you fancy yourself as a bit of an adventurer? Are you able to leave your comfort zone?If you are a certified thrill seeker, the Bear Grylls Adventure may have your dream job opportunity.

Located in Birmingham, the Bear Grylls Adventure is hiring its first ever Chief Thrill Seeker (CTS). If successful, you will be put through the paces in all of the activities at the centre and will be set exclusive challenges for each activity.

Activities included within the role include a nerve-testing free-fall skydive in the centre’s iFLY, and a climbing experience made up of 20 different routes, inspired by sky-scraping peaks worldwide. You’ll also get the chance to take on the centre’s axe throwing and archery ranges.

The lucky applicant will even be given a chance to test themselves on the centre’s Royal Marines inspired assault course, made up of scramble nets, monkey bars, traverse beams, and a-frames. The scores and completion times of each activity will be recorded and become a benchmark for future visitors.

Lee Phillips, general manager at the Bear Grylls Adventure, said: “Do you think you have what it takes to be our Chief Thrill Seeker (CTS)?

“We’re looking forward to crowning the UK’s biggest adrenaline junkie and challenging them to push themselves against all of the exciting attractions at The Bear Grylls Adventure.

“We’re always encouraging our visitors to push themselves to the limit and bring out their inner daredevil, so we can’t wait to find out who thinks they’ve got what it takes to become our CTS and set the tone for all future adventurers.”

