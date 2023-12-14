Most popular baby names of 2023: The top 20 baby girl names of the year revealed
The most popular names given to baby girls in 2023 have been revealed.
The most popular baby girl names for 2023 have been revealed.
According to BabyCentre, the name Olivia has made a triumphant return to the top spot.
Find out the top 20 baby girl names of 2023 below - is yours featured?
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.