The top 20 dog names of 2023 - is your dog's name featured in the top 20 of the year?
The most popular dog names of this year have been revealed.
Choosing a name for your dog can be quite a decision.
However, according to Rover’s database there are 20 dog names which have proven to be incredibly popular this year.
Check out the list of the top 20 dog names of 2023.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.