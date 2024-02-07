The top ways Brits express their love

A study of 2,000 adults found writing cards, doing the washing up and taking the bins out are the top ways the UK loves to show signs of affection.

As many as 52 per cent have sent handwritten letters and 33 per cent have shared video messages with their loved ones in the last six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'I love you', 'I can’t imagine life without you’ and ‘you mean the world to me’ were cited as the most common romantic phrases used in a relationship.

Expressing love through written words was a winner as 73 per cent consider a love note or card to be romantic, according to the research commissioned by Hallmark to determine the top ways that people express their love on Valentine’s Day.

Exactly two in 10 adults have sent flowers to spread love and positivity and a handful (three per cent) have even had a matching tattoo with someone they care about.

Others exhibit fondness by completing DIY tasks around the house (16 per cent) – with 44 per cent considering such gestures as 'romantic'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaving them the last snack (24 per cent) sending good morning texts (23 per cent) and planning spontaneous date nights (19 per cent) were also ways those polled have shown love for their other half.

Emma Bragg, writing director from Hallmark, said: “There are plenty of ways we can show we care about someone and make them feel special. In this modern digital world, the time it takes to send a handwritten note or card can make the recipient feel loved and appreciated.

“From traditional things such as writing a love letter, to practical things like making the bed and mending something around the house, the research shows Brits have done it all. But whoever you love and however you love, the most important thing is to make sure the people you love know it.”

The ways Brits express their love includes completing DIY and sending love letters (Image: Emma Bragg)

The language of love

The research went on to investigate the UK’s top ‘love language’, a term used to describe the ways in which romantic partners express and experience love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Physical touch was the most common love language (34 per cent), which entails expressing love through gestures like hugs and kisses.

This was closely followed by quality time (22 per cent) which involves connecting emotionally by spending meaningful time together.

And only 14 per cent have been asked about their love language – of those, 57 per cent noticed a difference in the way the person showed them love.

It comes as 45 per cent consider themselves the romantic type however 29 per cent struggle to express their feelings, but 53 per cent find it easier to do this if they know the other person’s love language, according to the OnePoll stats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating expert, Hayley Quinn, has teamed up with Hallmark. She said: “It’s important to see how your love language aligns with your partner’s because a lot of the time they will value different things to you. If you communicate your love differently to your partner, it can be hard for the other person to understand how much you appreciate them.

"So, whilst you made the bed in the morning to show how much you care, they may connect more with a handwritten note.

“Simply asking how someone likes to give and receive affection in a relationship can go a long way to tighten an already strong bond. It will also help you to recognise all the small, and sometimes mundane, ways your partner shows their love for you.

“Your partner’s Valentine’s Day gesture may not be like something out of a rom-com (and we shouldn’t expect it to be), but if you understand their love language you’ll know how much they care.”

Top 10 ways to show you care, according to Hayley Quinn

Cuddle them. Rather than focusing on physical intimacy, a morning cuddle in bed, or even a group hug with your children, will allow everyone to feel the love. Write them a card. Take the time to write an extended, thoughtful message to your loved one, or buy one with a message that expresses how you feel. Or if words aren’t your thing, draw an illustration or a funny cartoon inside to show you care. Say “I love you”. If you’ve been focusing your energy on DIY tasks, and your partner isn’t feeling the love, opt for verbal communication instead. Make a surprise reservation. Relish your role as the planner in the relationship and book a fun date night. Share a video diary. Share a video diary of your day. This ‘behind the scenes’ look into your life is emotionally intimate and brilliant if you’re doing a long-distance relationship. Spend time together… as a group! It’s okay to swap out the occasional date night for time spent with their family. For lots of people inviting you into their inner circle is how they will show they care. Send them a song that made you think of them. Share a song that reminds you of them, and let the lyrics do the talking. Cook their favourite meal. Romance doesn’t have to mean fine dining, taking the time to cook your loved one their favourite meal shows effort and thoughtfulness. Turn your phones off together for the day. Leave your phones at home and spend some distraction-free time together. Send a picture of one of your early dates. Send a photo to your partner of the early days to remind them of your courtship and show that even now you still feel the same.

Top 30 ways Brits express their love