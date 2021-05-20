This is the moment two hotels declared themselves officially ‘OPEN’ for all guests again

Using room lights on different floors, the word was spelt out across the Crowne Plaza London Docklands and the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum.

The four letter word was created using lights in 80 different rooms combined.

They were joined by other IHG hotels across the country as the groups 350 plus hotels reopen.

The word open lights up the Crowne Plazain Docklands London to mark the reopening of Hotels on the 17th of May.