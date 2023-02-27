New TikTok filter ‘Bold Glamour’ allows users to have a perfect full on makeup look no matter how much they move on camera.

A new TikTok filter has taken over the social media platform, leaving millions of users’ shocked and amazed at how it allows them to have perfect full party makeup without any effort.

The ‘Bold Glamour’ filter, the most recent addition to the list of AI portrait filters, allows users to have a complete makeup look - and visibly whiter teeth -without glitching. This allows users to move around and put their hands on their faces without revealing their real face on camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While many have praised how flawless and seamless the filter looks on them, some of them said this could trigger ‘catfishing’ - a fake online profile to trick people who are looking for love, usually to get money out of them.

Most Popular

One user said: “This filter is actually insane. I mean, how do they do this? You want to see a catfish? Here’s a catfish.” She then turned off the filter and revealed her real face, adding. “I have never felt uglier.”

Another user said: “How does this filter look normal on people? I look so done up and not myself.” A plastic surgeon, Dr Monica Kieu, who tried on the filter on TikTok has also been left amazed, but warned one shouldn’t be comparing themselves to what filters can do.

She said: “I am a plastic surgeon and I’m breaking down why everyone looks so damn good with this filter. Like everyone else, I was shook when I first saw this filter. So I had to figure it out.” She then proceeded to compare her naked face side by side with the one using the filter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “Overall (the filter) gave me smoother glowy looking skin, starting from the top down, you can see the brows are thicker and darker. This provides a great frame for the eyes, the lashes are way more prominent and you can see they are longer and thicker on the outer corner of the eyes.

“There’s a really neutral brown eyeshadow that looks pretty good on everybody. Combination of shadow and liner makes the eye overall look bigger. The nose - it’s been contoured to look slimmer and more refined. Blush and contouring they did on the cheeks is genius. It makes the cheekbones really, really pop.

New TikTok filter ‘Bold Glamour’ allows users to have a perfect full on makeup look no matter how much they move on camera.

“And of course, the lips are overall bigger, both the upper and lower lips are plumper. They are glossy neutral pinky brown which is a universally flattering shade. My favourite part about this filter is the highlighting of the under eyes. Whole centre of the centre looks really bright and just well lit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “It’s amazing what technology can do! Saves hellish money on make-up!”. One said this filter is needed on video calls such as Facetime. Another said: “Filters are getting so advanced, it’s crazy!”

How to get the Bold Glamour filter on TikTok