TikTok is testing a new ‘nearby’ feature to allow more personalised feeds for users.

Social media platform TikTok is testing a new ‘nearby’ feature which will allow users to find local restaurant recommendations as well as users who live in their area. A number of TikTok users are currently testing out the feature which allows them to view videos posted by those nearby, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.

The TikTok spokesperson said: "We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.”

The new feature was first reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra, with many marketing experts then chiming in about the rollout. In a tweet, Navarra said: “TikTok is working on a new ‘Nearby’ / ‘Local’ feed.

“This is in conjunction with a new option giving creators the ability to add a location tag to videos. TikTok is playing catch-up with Snapchat’s Snap map and Instagram’s recently launched searchable photo map features.”

The new feature comes just weeks after TikTok introduced a new addition known as Series. The feature allows content creators to monetise 20-minute videos by placing them behind a paywall.

TikTok ‘nearby’ feature - how to use

Currently, TikTok’s ‘nearby’ feature is only available to a select number of users in southeast Asia. If the trial is a success, new function could be rolled out to users across the world in the next few months.

