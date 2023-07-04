Two friends, Andrew and Max, both 18, died while on holiday in Greece in two separate incidents.

Tributes have poured in for two school leavers who died while on holiday in Greece. Andrew O’ Donnell and Max Wall, both 18, had just graduated from St Michael’s College secondary school in Ireland and travelled to the Greek island of Ios with a group of friends.

It has been reported that Max is believed to have died in shock after learning that his friend, Andrew suffered a fatal fall. Andrew was reported missing after being separated from friends on the way home from a night out on Saturday (July 1).

His body was discovered the next morning on rocks in a field, showing signs he had slipped and hit his head. Max, who is believed to have a history of heart problems, collapsed near the island’s port on the same afternoon as he heard about his friend.

A regional police officer, speaking anonymously to the Mirror : “We understand that Max who was discovered in the port had a history of heart problems. Friends who were with him described him collapsing on hearing about Andrew. They were close. This is about as near as it gets to an ancient Greek tragedy.”

Tributes have since been paid to the teenagers, with Irish deputy premier Michael Martin saying the deaths were every parent’s nightmare. He told RTE: “I think we’re all devastated at the loss of such young lives with such great potential, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall.

And our deepest sympathies go to their parents, to their families and to the entire school community of St Michael’s.”

Principal of St Michael’s College Tim Kelleher said representatives of the school’s parent association had flown to the Greek island to support the families. He said: “We’re absolutely devastated, the entire community is reeling with the news over the last 24 hours.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go to the bereaved families, some of the parents association reps have flown out to the island to give them some support in their time of need.”

The school initially released a statement about Andrew’s death before confirming that Max had also died. It said: “On a day of immense sadness for the school, we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall.

“Max was a constant source of positivity, encouragement and fun for all of those around him. He was extremely popular with staff and students alike, and a fantastic supporter of our teams during the various cup campaigns (as well as a great brother to past pupil, Charlie)

“Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and his friends who have experienced such a shocking loss over the last 24 hours.”

The school also paid tribute to Andrew in its earlier statement. It said: “Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team. He was kind to those around him, honest in all his endeavours and a great brother to Rory (Transition Year).