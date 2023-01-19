A Room with a View star Julian Sands has been identified as the missing hiker in southern California

British actor, Julian Sands, has been identified as the missing hiker in California. Yorkshire born Sands was reported missing in the Mount Baldy area in the southern parts of the US state on Friday January 13.

Sands, who has been based in the US since the 1980s, was reported missing by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz on Friday evening. He is known to be a keen hiker and is believed to have been somewhere on the Baldy Bowl Trail in the Angeles National Forest just northeast of Los Angeles.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, there have been 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area in the past four weeks, with two hikers dying. In a Facebook post , the department wrote: “These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past four weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.

“The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favourable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

According to CNN, Sands was reported missing at around 7.30pm local time. Search and rescue teams have been dispatched, but had to suspend their search due to severe weather and avalanche warnings.

The 65-year-old actor from Otley, West Yorkshire, is most known for his role in the 1985 romantic film A Room with a View, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Judi Dench and Daniel Day-Lewis. He has also featured in TV series like Smallville and 24.

