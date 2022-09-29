The Queen’s favourite dog breed has risen in popularity following her death in September.

It’s no secret that Queen Elizabeth II adored short-legged, triangle-eared Corgi pooches, having bred them throughout her reign. She loved her dogs so much that she even went on to create her own breed - the dorgi - a combination of a dachshund and a corgi.

But ever since her death on September 8, it appears that the UK population has also grown a love for the small, fluffy creatures too.

Pets4Homes, an online classified pet advert website has said that it has experienced over ten times the volume of daily searches for corgis when compared to the week prior to the Queen’s passing.

And prices for these posh pooches bred by registered corgi breeders have doubled in some cases - with some being sold for £2,500 for the first time ever.

A spokesperson at Pets4Homes said. “The average price of the breed has remained consistent, averaging between £1,400-£1,500, however the prices asked for by registered corgi breeders for some dogs has hit a new high, with asking prices doubling in the three days after Queen Elizabeth death was announced.

However, animal charity the RSPCA has warned anyone thinking of getting a dog should ensure they can care for it properly.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "The popularity of certain types of dogs is often triggered by popular culture - such as public personalities who own them - and we’ve seen an increase in popularity of specific breeds due to new film releases, popularity on social media or celebrity owners.