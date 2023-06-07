Six regions in England have been issued with a heat alert as temperatures are set to soar up to 30C this weekend.

The first heat health-alert has been issued to six regions in England as temperatures set to soar up to 30C this weekend. It is thought that it will be the hottest day of the year so far in some parts of the country.

The regions included in the yellow alert - when the weather is likely to impact vulnerable groups such as those with pre-existing health conditions or the elderly are, London, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office , is in place from 9am on Friday (June 9) to 9am on Monday (June 12). The new system of colour-coded heat warnings, which only cover England, warns the public and the NHS about high summer temperatures that could pose danger.

A dedicated platform for these alerts will monitor weather forecasts and identify where hot spells are likely. Alerts will be coded green, yellow, and red to correspond with the current weather warning system used by the Met Office.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

The Met Office has said temperatures are set to increase on Thursday (June 8) and Friday (June 9) before potentially hitting 29C on Saturday (June 10) ahead of the arrival of thundery conditions. The humidity at night will also become "uncomfortable" as some areas will not get below 15C or 16C, compared to about 3C at the start of the week.

UK 5-day weather forecast

Wednesday (June 7)

Low cloud will slowly retreat eastwards through the morning but persisting for northern and eastern areas where it will be chilly. Feeling warm in the sunshine further west. Tonight, low cloud will expand into central areas. It will remain clear in parts of western and southern England. Becoming windy, especially around southern and western coasts.

Thursda (June 8)

Remaining settled on Thursday with overnight low cloud gradually burning back to northeastern coasts to leave a warm and sunny day for many. Increasingly windy for southern and southwestern areas.

Outlook for Friday (June 9) to Sunday (June 11)

