A Good Samaritan who has surprised strangers with random acts of kindness every day for the last three years has been crowned the UK’s kindest person.

Sebbie Hall was just 17 when he decided to dedicate his life to helping others and has since performed thousands of selfless acts - big and small. These include donating 400 coats and blankets to homeless charities, gifting 800 toys to children’s homes, and even using his own pocket money during his teens to pay for strangers' coffees.

He still works tirelessly helping others and has founded his own charity to encourage others to follow his lead, The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation, which helps vulnerable youngsters. Now 20, the Lichfield local who was born with a rare chromosome anomaly, initially started spreading kindness during lockdown after discovering classmates didn’t have access to a computer. His first thought was to donate his own device but conscious this wouldn’t help all his pals, he raised money to buy them a laptop each by carrying out kind acts - like washing cars.

Sebbie Hall, who has been named the UK's kindest person

Following a search for the UK’s kindest people by KIND Snacks, he has been crowned the UK’s 2023 Kind Hero - and honoured with a statue near Tower Bridge in London.

The six-foot tall likeness, commissioned by the healthy snack bar brand, features Sebbie in a superhero-style cape and stance inspired by his motto, 'kindness is my superpower'.

Actor and patron of Sebbie’s charity, Eddie Marsan, who unveiled the statue, said: “So many selfless acts of kindness and such humility in a young person is extremely commendable. Sebbie has touched so many people’s hearts with these acts and he is a huge inspiration. I’m in awe of what a role model he is to other people.”

Following its stint in the capital, the statue will be transported to a long-term home in Lichfield, Staffordshire. KIND Snacks launched the search earlier year, receiving almost 500 nominations - selecting kind-hearted Sebbie following an extensive judging process.

Spokesperson for the brand, Sam Wainwright, said: “It warmed our hearts to see the sheer volume of people selflessly devoting their time and effort to fostering kindness in their communities. The scale of impact delivered through the entries we read was absolutely overwhelming. Sebbie’s story in particular highlights the importance of kindness and its transformative power in driving positive changes for others.