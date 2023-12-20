If your payment is due on Monday, December 25 – Universal Credit will instead be paid on Friday, December 22, and any other benefits will also be paid on Friday, December 22.

If your payment is due on Tuesday, December 26 – Universal Credit will instead be paid on Friday, December 22, and any other benefits will also be paid on Friday, December 22.

If your payment is due on Wednesday, December 27 – Universal Credit will still be paid on that day, but any other benefits will be paid on Friday, December 22.

If your payment is due on Monday, January 1 – Universal Credit will instead be paid on Friday, December 29, and any other benefits will also be paid on Friday, December 29.