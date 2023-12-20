Christmas and New Year benefit payments: This is when Universal Credit and other benefits will be paid
Payments due between Christmas Day and New Year will be paid earlier than expected.
It has been confirmed that payments from Universal Credit and other benefits will be paid earlier than expected, if due between Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) and Tuesday, January 2.
Benefit payments are usually paid straight into your bank, building society or credit union account on the agreed payment date. However, if the usual date falls on a weekend or a bank holiday, the payment tends to be paid the previous working day.
Here you can find the dates of when each benefit is expected to be paid during the Christmas period.
Universal Credit
If your payment is due on Monday, December 25 – Universal Credit will instead be paid on Friday, December 22, and any other benefits will also be paid on Friday, December 22.
If your payment is due on Tuesday, December 26 – Universal Credit will instead be paid on Friday, December 22, and any other benefits will also be paid on Friday, December 22.
If your payment is due on Wednesday, December 27 – Universal Credit will still be paid on that day, but any other benefits will be paid on Friday, December 22.
If your payment is due on Monday, January 1 – Universal Credit will instead be paid on Friday, December 29, and any other benefits will also be paid on Friday, December 29.
If your payment is due on Tuesday, January 2 – Universal Credit will still be paid on that day, but any other benefits will be paid on Friday, December 29 or Tuesday, January 2.
Child Benefit
If your payment is due on December 25, 2023, it will instead be paid on December 22.
If your payment is due on December 26, 2023, it will instead be paid on December 22.
If your payment is due on January 1, 2024, it will instead be paid on December 29, 2023.
Tax Credit
If your payment is due on December 25, it will instead be paid on December 22.
If your payment is due on December 26, it will instead be paid on December 22.
If your payment is due on December 27, it will instead be paid on December 22.
If your payment is due on December 28, it will instead be paid on December 27.
If your payment is due on January 1, 2024, it will instead be paid on December 29, 2023.
If your payment is due on January 2, 2024, it will instead be paid on December 29, 2023.
