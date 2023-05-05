All Sections
Virgin Media down: Issue resolved after customers left without internet once again following April outage

Virgin Media customers reported outages across the UK, with more than 70% of users reporting issues with their internet connection.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 5th May 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 18:06 BST

Virgin Media customers were facing an outage yet again on Friday afternoon, according to Downdetector. The vast majority of issues related to customers struggling with their landline internet connection. This outage was the second time users have been without internet in the past month, affecting hundreds of customers.

According to Downdetector, 73% of users report problems with their landline internet, 20% total blackout and 7% reported issues with their TV streaming. The issues mostly appear to be affecting those in London, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Many have since taken their frustrations to Twitter. One said: “@Virginmedia, I’ve just had a big pay increase on my bill yet at present no internet, Wi-Fi or mobile data, do I get a refund for loss of service?”

    Another wrote: “This is the second time in a month we’ve had a major blackout. What’s your compensation policy?” Another added: “Can you just let subscribers know when the issue will be fixed? It’s a massive issue in London but radio silence from you lot.”

    However, Virgin Media O2 said the matter has been resolved. The spokesperson said: “There was a very brief issue that disrupted broadband services for some of our customers. This was fixed rapidly and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

    Is Virgin Media down? (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)Is Virgin Media down? (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    Is Virgin Media down? (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
