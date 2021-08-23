Walking Dead fans treated to live ‘gore-chestra’ playing show’s top hits

The 22-piece Covent Garden Sinfonia orchestra was given a macabre makeover, with violinists, pianists, cellists and bassoonists featuring in the performance.

Dressed in ripped and distressed traditional evening coat tails and ball gowns, the orchestra joined the ranks of the walking dead, as a team of specialist SFX artists spent eight hours creating the look using state-of-the-art prosthetics.

The Covent Garden Sinfonia are known for their live renditions of famous movie and TV soundtracks and have previously performed John Williams’ Oscar-winning score for the movie ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ at a sold-out performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Season 11

The orchestra took centre stage at the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead, at King’s Hall in London, to celebrate the final season arriving on Star on Disney+ from August 23rd.

Artistic Director Ben Palmer said: “Covent Garden Sinfonia and I have performed lots of music from film and television before, but this is certainly the first time we’ve done it dressed as Walkers.

“It’s one of our more unusual and exciting challenges yet.