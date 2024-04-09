CCTV footage captured the moment when an e-bike exploded, causing a "ferocious" fire - as its owner stood waiting for a train. Fire crews raced to deal with the terrifying incident, which caused panic amongst commuters as the electric vehicle burst into flames.

E-bike started smoking before flames appeared

The video shows smoke emerging from the two-wheeler, before flames appear - forcing commuters to scarper. Owner Sahab Singh had bought the bike four months previous from an online marketplace. He said: “I never had any problems with the e-bike until the day of the fire. I feel lucky that I escaped and no one was injured...It was very scary.”

Screengrab of the moment an e-bike exploded, causing a "ferocious" fire - as its owner stood waiting for a train.

‘Ferocious’ fire

The fire happened at Sutton railway station in south London at just after 5:30pm on March 21. Sutton fire station officer Nigel McLachlan said: “The fire was really ferocious and happened extremely quickly. It would have been devastating if the timings had worked out differently.”

Warning over e-bike safety

He added: “This incident only serves to highlight that when buying these products, it's very important to purchase them from a reputable high street seller so you know the full history of the purchase. If items are bought from online marketplaces there is more risk that the bike is sold without the correct battery and charger which can lead to a catastrophic fire.”