In a video of the incident, thick smoke can be seen billowing over the runway as cars in the Silver Zone car park were engulfed by the flames.

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Several fire crews raced from Bedminster Fire Station while the airport fire service began tackling the blaze. The fire is believed to have been caused by "accidental ignition" and the airport runway was briefly closed as a safety precaution. No injuries were reported.

Avon Fire and Rescue said: "Avon Fire and Rescue received a call to reports of a car fire at Bristol Airport. On arrival airport fire service were already attending putting cars out. Three breathing apparatus were used from Avon Fire and Rescue and two from the airport fire service. Three hose jets were used to put the fire out and 11 cars were involved in total. The damage ranged from 20 per cent to 100 per cent and approximately four or five vehicles were completely burnt out."