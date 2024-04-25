Watch: XL Bully owners gather to campaign over stigma of muzzles that make them look more scary

One said people cross the road to avoid them when they wouldn't before - watch video below.
By David Walsh
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 11:05 BST

People are more afraid of XL Bullies after compulsory muzzles came in, the organiser of a walk near Sheffield said.

Sixteen of the legally-restricted dogs were taken around Rother Valley Country Park near Sheffield to show just how good natured they are - even with a cage clamped over their face. It was organised by Olivia Walker who decried the “horrible ban that has happened to our babies.”

