Watch: XL Bully owners gather to campaign over stigma of muzzles that make them look more scary
One said people cross the road to avoid them when they wouldn't before - watch video below.
People are more afraid of XL Bullies after compulsory muzzles came in, the organiser of a walk near Sheffield said.
