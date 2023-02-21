As the days begin to get longer following a cold winter, many are waiting on the clocks to go forward so spring can finally begin

We may lose an extra hour in bed as soon as the clocks go forward but this means spring is under way and summer is just around the corner. Each spring, the clocks jump forward an hour and in the autumn, we gain an extra hour of precious sleep when they go back.

The time change was first introduced by an Edwardian builder called William Willett in 1907. William noticed that during the summer people were still trying to sleep once the sun had risen and wanted everyone to stop wasting daylight hours.

Back in 1907, the clocks were set to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), meaning it was light by 3am and dark by 9pm in the midst of summer. The builder, who was a keen supporter of the outdoors, proposed the clocks should be advanced by 80 minutes during April and then reversed in September.

British Summer Time (BST) in 1916 began in the UK on May 21 and then ended October 1.

But when will the clocks jump forward an hour in 2023 and what time will they change? Here’s everything you need to know.

When do the clocks go forward in 2023?

The clocks are due to go forward on Sunday, March 26.This means that we will move into British Summer Time (BST) as the clocks will move forward by one hour, with lighter evenings on their way. The clocks will go forward at 1am as the UK changes to BST by going forward an hour to 2am.