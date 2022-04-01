Winners of the 2022 eviivo awards revealed

By Christine Emelone
Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:21 am

The winners of the 2022 eviivo Awards were announced at this year’s virtual ceremony.

15 properties were shortlisted as finalists in the awards. Each winner was announced by this year’s surprise guest, David Hasselhoff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He left hundreds of people with an inspiring message to end the night – “if you all work really hard, then all your dreams can come true”.

The eviivo Awards, now in its seventh year, shone a light on the best B&Bs, guest houses, hotels, pubs, and other independent accommodation that the UK has to offer.

The winners were selected by a panel of industry experts, who judged each finalist across a number of different criteria. Each winner collected a grand prize of £1,000 to put towards their property.

From a medieval fortified castle built in the 1500s, to a housekeeper who goes above and beyond for her guests, and a host that offers guests the freshest vegetables from her garden, the 2022 eviivo Awards had an eclectic mix of winners offering special experiences for their visitors.

Eviivo Awards Winners:

Award CategoryAward WinnerWinner Location
Hottest PropertyKilmartin Castle owned by Simo and StefArgyll, Scotland
Unsung HeroJules Murray at KVM Serviced ApartmentsCambridgeshire, England
Outstanding HostCatherine Cummings at Kiltariff Hall Country HouseCounty Down, Northern Ireland

George Clode, travel writer at the Daily Telegraph commented: “It was a real pleasure – but a genuine challenge – to judge the entries for the eviivo Awards.

All of them really showcase the character, quality, and sheer diversity of independent accommodation available across the UK and Ireland.

Every finalist could’ve been a worthy winner and I’d certainly be happy to spend a night or two (or even better, three or four) at any of the properties! All would make for a comfortable, memorable stay.”

To view the full list of eviivo award winners, please visit this link.