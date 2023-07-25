Winter Wonderland fans will have noticed that a date for pre-sale tickets has now been released

Winter Wonderland is returning to London’s Hyde Park once again this year and organisers have issued an update regarding tickets. The event, which is now in its 16th year, will return to the capital in November and now ‘Wonderlanders’ can put a date in their diary to buy tickets ahead of the rush.

Winter Wonderland teased fans yesterday (July 24) by tweeting there will be an update today (July 25) at 10am. Eagle-eyed Winter Wonderland fans will have noticed that a date for the pre-sale has now been released if they sign up to the newsletter.

Winter Wonderland posted on Instagram to issue the update. The post reads: “Happy Christmas in July Wonderlanders ✨ We’ve been counting down and are so excited that we’ll be making magical memories together again in just 115 days 🥰

“Get excited with our gift to you as you can now start planning for the most magical time of year. Sign up to our newsletter at the link in our bio to gain access to the pre-sale on 1 August.”

Every year thousands of people head to Hyde Park to get into the festive spirit. Last year attractions included a huge ice rink, ice bar and the big six-lane ice slide, as well as the magical ice kingdom, the dedicated Santaland and a host of rides and rollercoasters.

Winter Wonderland 2023 - ticket pre-sale information