Some Yahoo Mail users are unable to send e-mails due to a technical issue today

Yahoo has issued a warning as some users are having issues sending emails on the Yahoo Mail app. Yahoo Customer Care put out a tweet informing their followers and said they are looking to resolve it.

The tweet read: “Some users are experiencing issues sending messages in Yahoo Mail app on Android devices. We’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the meantime, you can use our website to deliver your emails. Thank you for your patience.”

Most Popular

Yahoo Mail users are having issues using the app on Android devices. It appears to be affecting the ability to send emails, but some users can still receive them.

Downdetector indicates users started having issues at around 10am this morning (February 28) with a spike an hour later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Downdetector website states: “User reports indicate problems at Yahoo Mail. The chart shows a view of problem reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by time of day.

“It is common for some problems to be reported throughout the day. Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yahoo Mail users took to Twitter to discuss the issues they are experiencing.

One person said: “Email app down ? Unable to send emails, receive ok.” Another added: “Is yahoo mail app currently experiencing issues? have tried sending emails from the app and they’re failing but I can send emails when I access yahoo mail on my browser?”

And a third commented: “Is Yahoo Mail down? All my emails are failing to send?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of Yahoo Mail users are unable to send e-mail today