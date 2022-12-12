This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Argos‘ annual list of the top 15 expected to dominate children’s Christmas wishlists for 2022 is always worth paying attention to - particularlywith the festive season in full swing. Its time to consider what to buy the children in your life, and the Argos list is a proper godsend. From parents, grandparents, to guardians and godparents, adults will be starting to consider what their beloved kids will wants. The Argos’ top toy list is something of an institution - featuring toys across multiple price points, from as little as £10 - and covering various interests and age groups.