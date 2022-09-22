Squid Game is a Korean violent nine-episode Netflix series about a world where children’s games turn deadly - and it’s got viewers hooked

Halloween costumes inspired by hit Netflix show Squid Game

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Even a year after its release on Netflix, Squid Game remains a cultural phenomenon, one of the streaming platform’s most popular show. It’s enjoyed both popular and critical succes - most recently, it’s star Lee Jung-jae won the Emmy for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his character Seong Gi-Hun, and it cleaned up earlier this year at the 2022 Screen Actor Guild Awards.

The South Korean drama tells the story of people who have failed in life in various ways, but suddenly receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game to win 45.6 billion won (£28.2 million).

The characters in the show range from the players themselves to those who oversee their desperate attempts to get out of poverty - and ultimately decide who wins and who dies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are three ranks of guard, who are all masked, and the mysterious Front Man, also masked - and let’s not forget the giant robotic doll.

All of the characters are both creepy and somewhat tragic in their own right, with the balance of each depending on the character in question.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that this Halloween many people are wanting to dress as the Squid Game characters.

Below are all of the best costumes available, no matter who you want to be.

If you’re looking for costume ideas for bigger groups this would be the perfect choice - you’ll just have to decide who is going to be a competitor and who is going to be a guard.

For more seasonal inspiration, take a look at our guides for the most popular Halloween costumes for dogs and also the spookiest Halloween costumes for children. For those who don’t have much time, we’ve also rounded up some of the easiest Halloween costumes that require minimal effort for a super scary look.

Squid Game Guards Costume Squid Game Guards Costume £25.00 all-in-one ease 4/5 The package includes one piece red jumpsuit, plus a game mask, game gloves and a game belt. You can choose between three styles for the mask; circle, square or triangle. In the series, the majority of the workers are circles. A triangle on the mask means this person is a soldier and they are are armed. Anyone who is wearing a square is a manager, and out of the three shapes the squares have the most power. The choice is yours. Available in sizes S to XXL. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Squid Game Wooden Man Game Costume Squid Game Wooden Man Game Costume £28.00 A creepy mask 4.5/5 One of the most terrifying characters in the show is this doll. During the show, we see the giant robot doll standing at the head of a group of contestants next to a tree. As the doll turns its back, the players can move towards the doll. However, when the doll spins around to face the players, the contestants must freeze immediately, or they risk getting fatally shot. It’s pretty safe to say, therefore, that if you choose to dress as her this Halloween you will terrify anyone who sees you. This costume includes everything you need, including the dress and a mask. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Squid Game Competitor’s Costume ZhaZhaMeng 3Pc tv Game Halloween Costume £25.00 wearing when it’s not Halloween 4.5/5 In Squid Game, each of the 456 players in the game is assigned a unique number from 001 to 456. For example, the protagonist, Gi-hun’s player number is the last number, 456, while Il-nam’s player number is the first number, 001. With this outfit, you can dress like one of the competitors yourself, and choose between five character’s numbers. It has everything you need; the tracksuit top, tracksuit bottoms and a t-shirt. The best thing about this costume, of course, is once you have worn it to your themed party you can still wear it when you are relaxing at home so it will get plenty of use. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Front Man Costume LORDWEY Squid Game Cosplay Costume £35.00 the Big Bad 4/5 One of the long-running mysteries of the show was the Front Man, who appeared to be in charge of proceedings and wore a black mask to disguise his face. There will be no spoilers here, just in case you haven’t quite finished binge watching the series yet, but if you want to dress as the main boss then look no further. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now