Boxing: Quarter-final split decision knocks out Gale’s world title bid

LEEDS fighter Natasha Gale’s bid to become 2018 world champion is over following defeat to China’s Li Qian in her middleweight quarter-finals.

Gale – European champion last year – lost via a 3-2 split decision in Tuesday afternoon’s 75kg bout in New Delhi in which victory would have guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

Gale was looking for the perfect return to the Team GB set-up having been dropped from the team for this year’s European Championships earlier this year because of “unacceptable conduct” – meaning the 30-year-old was unable to defend the title she won in 2017 at her first major international event.

The Leeds-based fighter had been on course to meet Wales’ 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lauren Price in the world finals but Price is now the sole boxer from Great Britain left in the tournament. Price, 24, guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal when defeating Elzbieta Wojcki of Poland via split decision in her middleweight quarter-final.

The middleweight will face the number one seed, reigning European Champion and two-time world championship medallist, Nouchka Fontijin of Holland in Friday’s semi-final.

Price said: ““I have got two days now, so I can prepare with the coaches for the semi-final. I know that she is a very experienced opponent, but I have got belief in my ability and I am going to make sure I go out there and give it my all.”